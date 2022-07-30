INTERVIEW: Moms for America at TPUSA Student Action Summit 2022

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News traveled to Tampa, FL over the weekend to attend the Student Action Summit, an event hosted every year by Turning Point USA to help promote conservative values to college students and allow them to network with like-minded students and organizations.

Rebel reporters spoke to many key TPUSA figures, U.S. politicians, and high-profile journalists. Rebel had an exclusive interview with Marina Hoffman, president of Moms for America Palm Beach County, and Dawn Kloba, treasurer of Moms for America Palm Beach County.

Kloba talked about how their organization in Palm Beach county is protesting against woke ideology like Critical Race Theory, and how their organization is helping people in Palm Beach County. "What we want to do is build a support system for these women who may be facing this. Give them options, give them support because not everyone can put their children in private school, so we just wanted to build a place for these women to come together and support each other." Kloba told Rebel News.

Hoffman also expressed concerns as a Canadian over the current state of Canada, as seen with the arrest of trucker convoy organizer Tamara Lich. She also expressed support for the people protesting against the mandates. "I hope that Canadians can rally around these freedom fighters because what was done to them was so incredibly exaggerated and if you follow the truth...and you realize how they were under attack from laws that came out of nowhere, to the police forces, to violence..." Hoffman told Rebel News. Hoffman continued, "I'm a Canadian. I can't believe this happened."