Iranians rejoice in Toronto after news of 'supreme leader' Khamenei's death

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Rebel News reporter Scarlett Grace to discuss the fallout from joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran and what it was like being at an Iranian freedom rally as news broke about the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Scarlett described the emotional scene at the demonstration in Richmond Hill on Saturday after it was revealed that Iran's 'supreme leader' Khamenei had been killed by air strikes in Tehran.

"The news was coming in very patchy, there'd be like pockets of people erupting in cheers ... I kept trying to check my phone, like people were messaging me saying 'Khamenei's dead,' and I'm like, 'I need proof, someone send me a link,' nothing would load," she said.

"I got to the stage at the end, and ran into my security friend who has direct contact with Israel. And I was with him when the news came in from Israel and he ran to the stage to tell the speakers so the speakers could announce it officially," Scarlett continued.

"And that's when everybody started crying, and it was kind of one just emotional mess, and I was getting weepy too interviewing people. It was very hard to keep it together," she added.

Iranians finding out Khamenei had been eliminated. 💥 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/QIiYbPB2C2 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 1, 2026

The death of Khamenei marks a pivotal moment for anti-regime demonstrators who have long opposed the Islamic Republic's rule since 1979.

Crowds at the event waved Lion and Sun flags, chanted for regime change, and expressed hope for a freer Iran, with many participants crediting the strikes as a step toward ending decades of theocratic control and support for terrorism abroad.

Joint Israeli-American military operations are continuing in Iran as US officials announced over 1000 targets have been struck by the US military since Operation Epic Fury commenced early Saturday morning. The Israel Defense Forces has announced that it has hit 600 Iranian targets using over 2500 bombs since the operation began.