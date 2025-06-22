LIVE UPDATES: Irish 'patriots' protest mass migration in Dublin

Following an alleged assault by Roma migrants, thousands protested mass migration in Dublin Sunday. Weeks prior, 2,500 locals marched peacefully in Ballymena, but masked youths later attacked properties believed to belong to the accused.

Roma community members are reportedly accused of establishing illegal operations, including brothels, in Ballymena’s town centre. The alleged assault sparked anger, leading to retaliatory attacks on Roma homes, with reports of arson, clashes, and police crackdowns.

Northern Irish authorities brand the unrest “racist thuggery,” but residents cite surging, unacknowledged immigration (legal and illegal) as overwhelming communities and igniting tensions.

Police initially stood back, intervening only when riot police arrived. BBC reported 32 officers injured in protests, dispersed by water cannons.

Local MPs acknowledged immigration frustration, akin to 1980s conflicts, intensifying deportation efforts this year.

Rebel News spoke with Bangor locals, finding opinions divided: some called the demonstrators racist, others patriotic.

According to the Irish Sun, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, Afghanistan, and Georgia are the top five countries of origin for asylum seekers in Ireland. The country received nearly 18,500 asylum applications last year.

Ireland saw 3,021 international protection applications in the first quarter of this year, a decrease from 5,162 during the same timeframe in the previous year.

Of late, deportation orders have surged under Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan's stricter approach to illegal immigration, nearly tripling in the first quarter, with 1,202 orders issued compared to the same period last year.

On June 7, thousands of concerned Irish flocked Cork to protest mass immigration. Similar demonstrations took place in Dublin weeks ago, drawing crowds in the tens of thousands.

