IRONY: This is the video that got Rebel News SUSPENDED on YouTube

By Rebel News AFTER YOUTUBE YouTube demonetized us, out of the blue, and now they've frozen our channel. We can be kicked off YouTube any day now. Sign up so we can contact you when we're deplatformed! Sign Up

A few weeks ago, YouTube fired its first shot at Rebel News. As Ezra Levant said at the time: YouTube has finally come to kill Rebel News. (But I’ve got a plan to survive).

Well, just as Ezra predicted, YouTube is continuing to come after us. This time, they've suspended the Rebel News YouTube page and given us a “strike.”

What does that mean? It means we will be unable to upload or post any new videos — or live stream — for one week. And what was it exactly that the Silicon Valley overlords found so offensive, so damaging that they had to escalate their actions?

Well, it was for this video above. Watch for yourself and see Ezra Levant explain that if Big Tech could silence the then-president of the United States, Donald Trump, they could silence anyone.

Ironic, isn't it?

However, before YouTube completely wipes Rebel News from their platform, we're asking you to keep in touch with us. Visit www.AfterYouTube.com so you know exactly where to find our content when we publish it.

And, if you're interested, here's what we said at the time when the video was originally published, back on January 8, 2021.

Big Tech has been steadily ramping up its efforts to censor anyone who disagrees with opinions held by its leaders, like Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey. Following the large protest in Washington, D.C. on January 6 — and the subsequent struggle with police that eventually saw demonstrators force their way inside the U.S. Capitol — social media companies have begun to censor President Trump.

Trump's accounts have been suspended — temporarily or indefinitely — depending on the platform; yet, at the same time, accounts for Nicolas Maduro, the Communist dictator of Venezuela, or Ayatollah Khamenei, the theocratic ruler of Iran, or numerous Chinese Communist regime propagandists are permitted to remain.

On yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra delved into the subject of Big Tech censorship, comparing the treatment of the president, to the treatment given to those despots around the world who are still welcomed on their platform:

By the way, you can't even access Twitter in those countries, but Twitter lets those tyrants use their forum to attack America and the West. If mighty Donald Trump — who is still president, who is a billionaire, who received close to 70–80 million votes — if he can be silenced by some nerdy twerp in Silicon Valley, everyone can be. I should tell you that today, we received a warning letter from YouTube that our entire channel is in jeopardy, we could be deleted, if we dare to claim that there is widespread fraud in the election. It's just an opinion you can no longer hold. You just can't, they won't let you. The masters of the universe say so. You cannot question their point of view.

For the full episode of The Ezra Levant Show, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to RebelNews+.