Is a $5M ring a good investment? Montrealers answer

Recently, the city of Montreal installed a giant ring in Ville-Marie, funded by a mix of both private and taxpayer money.

This ring measures 30 meters in diameter and weighs approximately 50 tons. It was created by artist Claude Cormier and his associates. The artwork was purchased by Yvanhoé Cambridge, owner of Place Ville-Marie, with the contribution of the Quebec government and the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal for the sum of $5 million.

Of this amount, $1.5M came from the Quebec government's strategic asset maintenance fund. The Ministry of Economy and Innovation also contributed $500,000.

Montreal is one of the places in Quebec where the roads are disastrous and covered in potholes. So, is the city’s taxpayer money well invested in a giant piece of modern art? Rebel News took to the streets to see what some locals had to say.