Is a war with China inevitable? | Gordon G. Chang with Ezra Levant

China continues to show aggression against the West in unprecedented ways. In the past week, about 150 Chinese aircraft from the People's Liberation Army Air Force have penetrated Taiwan's airspace, testing and probing Taiwan's response— and more importantly, testing the resolve of the West — especially U.S. president Joe Biden, who perhaps tempted China by showing tremendous weakness in the fall of Afghanistan.

The Chinese Communist Party is also voicing its aggression online, bragging about its military capability and hinting at its willingness to invade.

What does this mean? Is an invasion of Taiwan inevitable? If those 150 or so probes turn into an actual attack— what will the United States do?

Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang on Twitter) joined yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss these questions.

Explaining the current situation in China, Gordon told Ezra:

There's a couple of things going on right now — one of them is that in Beijing, there is political turmoil. We don't know the full extent of it, but clearly Xi Xinping is under attack, and I think that really makes him decide to basically try it on Taiwan, to sort of unify the political system and the Chinese people behind him. But there's that other aspect to it which you mentioned, and that is: the Chinese elite does not think very much of Joe Biden, and we know this because of the fall of Kabul, Chinese propaganda had two narratives. One of them was that because the U.S. couldn't deal with the Taliban, it certainly couldn't counter China— and also, Beijing said that when it invaded Taiwan, that Taiwan would fall within a couple days — and the U.S. wouldn't come to help.

