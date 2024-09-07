Is Brazil rising up against censorship? I flew overnight to Brazil to find out

E-transfer (Canada):

I just landed in Brazil.

Because their government is censoring political opposition and I want to see what that looks like.

Because they’re doing things Trudeau says he’s going to do to Canada under his Bill C-63 censorship bill.

Today is Brazil’s Independence Day, and it’s the day the opposition here has chosen for massive rallies against the left-wing president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva — Lula, for short.

Lula is a close ally of the world’s worst dictatorships, like Iran and China. And he’s following their example, cracking down on any opposition. You could say that, like Trudeau, China is the country he most admires.

Lula has a powerful ally: a bizarre judge with a God complex, known for wearing black capes, named Alexandre de Moraes. Moraes has been holding secret trials of Lula’s opponents and ordering the social media company Twitter to censor anyone who criticizes Lula, or Moraes himself.

These trials are held in secret; and Moraes not only orders Twitter to censor Lula’s opponents, he orders Twitter to keep the orders themselves secret.

It’s a secret trial with a secret verdict — and Twitter is ordered to do the punishment secretly.

All other social media companies have gone along with that. But not Twitter, which was recently acquired by U.S. industrialist and free speech champion Elon Musk. Not only is Musk refusing to go along with Brazil’s orders, he’s publicly releasing internal documents showing how Lula and Moraes are actually the ones breaking Brazilian law.

That has caused Lula to go berserk — banning Twitter from Brazil and threatening any Brazilian who tries to access Twitter through a technological work-around, like a VPN. They’ve even started seizing assets belonging to Musk, such as his Starlink internet company.

Will Brazilians rise up? Or will they accept this lurch back to a dictatorship? Brazil’s democracy is very fragile; it was a military dictatorship just 40 years ago.

What will happen today? And will the mainstream media report it?

I don’t know — but I want to find out. So I flew overnight from Canada with our head of video, Efron Monsanto. We’re going to spend the day in these rallies, talking to ordinary people.

And, yes, we intend to publish our findings on Twitter — even though Lula and Moraes say that’s illegal. We’ve also set up a special website at www.TheTruthAboutBrazil.com.

So tune in all day to our citizen journalism — hopefully we won’t catch the eye of authorities.

If you think this is important work, please help us cover our costs — our plane tickets were about $1,500 each, plus taxis and we have one night’s hotel, for a grand total of about $4,000.

I promise you it’s journalism you won’t find anywhere else.

And while it’s obviously about Brazil, it’s really about Canada, too. Don’t think Trudeau isn’t watching and thinking about what he can get away with, too.

The CBC has actually reported on the battle between Musk, Lula and Moraes. And it won’t surprise you, they are 100% on the side of censorship. I’m here in Sao Paolo to find out what the Brazilian people have to say.

You can follow along at www.TheTruthAboutBrazil.com. And if you can, please chip in to help crowdfund the cost of our journalism. Brazil is a laboratory for social media censorship — what happens here today could happen in Canada, the UK and even the U.S. tomorrow.