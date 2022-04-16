Is Elon Musk's money enough to make Twitter give up woke censorship?

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at SEC filings from Elon Musk.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

Twitter’s stock price has been languishing for more than a year. It’s fallen in half over the past year — it wasn’t until Elon Musk bought his stake a few weeks back that it started to perk up. As you can see, he’s offering the other shareholders a big premium to get out of it. And if they don’t, he says he’ll sell the stake that he has. So what do you think dumping $3-billion worth of Twitter stock on the open market would do to the price? He’s basically saying: take my $41-billion for this company, that wasn’t even worth $30-billion last month. Or don’t — and I’ll sell, and that will surely strip $10-billion off from your value. Elon Musk obviously cares about making money — you don’t end up as the world’s richest man if you’re indifferent to money. But he claims, and I think there is some basis for believing him, that he truly cares about free speech, too.

