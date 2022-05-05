Is freedom of the press a thing of the past in Canada?

Although Canada is often recognized as a haven for free speech and freedom of the press — a claim repeatedly made by Justin Trudeau and the federal government — a recent report by Reporters Without Borders has Canada falling five spots in their 'media freedom index.'

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid joined Ezra to discuss the state of journalistic freedom in Canada and the importance of sparking a new generation of fearless citizen journalists.

