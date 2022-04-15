Is it ethical? Ontario's chief medical officer of health also sits on Pfizer's board

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

In Ontario, one of the key advisers of the vaccine passport policy was Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore.

In a report that I did a few months ago, I found that Moore has a questionable connection to the manufacturer of the very products he was indiscriminately endorsing.

His conflict of interest is with one of the main COVID injectable manufacturers, one of the largest healthcare fraudsters, Pfizer. I wanted to know how Dr. Moore’s own declared conflict of interest as a member on the Lyme Disease (LD) Advisory Board for Pfizer’s North American strategy affected or influenced his ability to provide unbiased, balanced government directives.

How ethical is it that the same doctor who sits on an advisory board for Pfizer was also forcing compliance with their products by way of government directives and requirements? After all, Pfizer subsidiary Valneva is responsible for developing VLA15, which is the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in clinical development.

Since Dr. Moore did not respond to my email seeking clarification, I had to file an ATIP to find out. You can help support this kind of work here, because we’re appealing what we received back.

The ATIP confirms most of what I already know: there’s a funding agreement between the Canadian Institute of Health Research and the National Research Network for Lyme Disease. They’ve developed the Canadian Lyme Disease Research Network (CLDRN), of which Dr. Moore is principle investigator. The research is done in partnership with the Public Health Agency of Canada and has been allotted a grand total of almost $4,000,000 over five fiscal years. The host institution, also Moore’s employer, Queen’s University in Kingston Ontario, is the receiver of this grant funding.

Many of the listed co-recipients of the grant include COVID hysterics like Dr. Tara Moriarity, who co-founded COVID-19 Resources Canada. Her COVID-related claims have been referred to as “nothing more than misinformation that should be challenged.”

Another fund recipient is Dr. Todd Hatchette. He found that going against manufacturers’ instructions and swabbing your nose and throat with rapid antigen tests swabs increases your likelihood of getting a positive COVID result. His lists Pfizer grants and funding in his declared conflicts of interest with the CLDRN.

Dr. Samir Patel, another fund recipient, has a direct declared conflict.

Dr. Moore did not declare anything related to Pfizer in his conflict of interest attestation. So, what is it? Does he have a conflict of interest with Pfizer, or not?

We're appealing the ATIP, and filing more to find out!