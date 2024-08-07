Is the Vancouver Pride Parade really about equal rights?
Ezra Levant sits down with Drea Humphrey to discuss the Vancouver Pride Festival, the evolution of what used to be the gay rights movement, and what Pride really means for Canadians.
Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!
Just this last weekend, on August 4, Vancouver held its 46th annual Pride Parade, to which hundreds of thousands flocked to witness the width and breadth of the LGBTQ+ movement in British Columbia's most populated city.
Among the attendees was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who briefly took time out of his vacation itinerary to snap a few politically favourable photos before the Parade's commencement. In his celebratory Pride post to X, Trudeau claimed, "Pride is about coming together and celebrating what it means to be Canadian."
On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Levant sat down with Drea Humphrey to discuss the Vancouver festival, the evolution of what used to be the gay rights movement, and what Pride really means for Canadians.
Humphrey detailed her experience of the scope and scale of the Pride crusade, and the serious questions that arise as to the motivation behind it, saying:
"Essentially the whole agenda to queer-ify everything, including our children, is anti-normal. It's anti-family, it's anti-democracy. It's totally tied into Marxism. That parade used to be called the Vancouver Gay Parade. Now, it's the 'Pride' Parade with an absolute emphasis. If you go on their website, it has queer right there... [These are] some of the things that I actually went to ask this community about. What do they think about biological males in sports? What do they think about children transitioning? What do they think? What does Pride mean anymore? Is this about equal rights as it once was or have we already achieved that?"
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.