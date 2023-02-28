Is World War III inevitable after the Munich Security Conference?

This is a free episode of The Ezra Levant Show, which airs every Mon - Fri @ 8pm ET | 6pm MT. To watch new feature-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on February 21, 2023.

As the world continues to be gripped by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Munich Security Conference saw world leaders and arms manufacturers converge in Germany, making it seem more like militaristic Davos than a forum for diplomacy.

The conference seemed to indicate that we are headed for a third world war, as predicted by Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky. But are we doing anything about it?

At the conference, even the protesters were pro-war, and the prominent attendees, such as Kaja Kallas from Estonia and Sanna Marin from Finland, gave the impression that it's women's time to shine. But the conference had an air of commerce as well, with arms manufacturers like Raytheon and Lockheed Martin sponsoring the event.

And then there was the Soros family, with both father and son attending. As a recent tweet by Alexander Soros indicates, "There's money to be made in war - selling the equipment to destroy a country, then selling the reconstruction of that country." Soros has a history of profiting from conflict, dating back to when he helped the Nazis round up Jews in Hungary.

As NATO Secretary General Jan Stoltenberg showed up at the conference, his enthusiasm suggested that the West is more than ready for a conflict. But where is this heading?

Russia's President Putin has accused the West of aiding Ukraine in its attempts to strike at Russian strategic air bases and China has been accused of backing Russia in the conflict. Zelensky warns that a China-Russia alliance could lead to World War III.

Meanwhile, the US has been pouring weapons into the battlefield in Ukraine and President Xi Jinping of China is planning to visit Moscow for a summit with Putin in the spring. The US has no right to point fingers at China for its relationship with Russia, and China will not accept coercion from the US.

It seems like everyone is ready for war, with weapons manufacturers rubbing their hands at the prospect of selling more ammunition. But what is the endgame? What is the plan? It is time for world leaders to put aside their thirst for power and financial gain, and work towards peace and diplomacy.

The Munich Security Conference was supposed to be an opportunity for leaders to come together and work towards a better world. Instead, it served as a reminder of the looming threat of World War III. We cannot afford to let the world spiral into another global conflict. It is time for leaders to take a step back and seek peaceful solutions to the current conflicts.

As President Biden and other world leaders leave Munich, it is crucial that they remember their responsibilities to their citizens and to the world. They must prioritize diplomacy over war and focus on resolving conflicts in Ukraine and beyond through peaceful means. The stakes are too high for anything less.

GUEST: Bruce Pardy, Law professor at Queen's University, speaks on the Public Order Emergency Commission's predictable outcome of clearing Trudeau for invoking the act to clear the Freedom Convoy.