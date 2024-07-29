ISIS threat at U.S. border linked to Afghan pullout, says Congressman McCaul
'They make their way over. They come through Mexico. And they enter into the United States,' said Texas Congressman Michael McCaul.
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) stated on Sunday that President Joe Biden's 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan is one of the greatest threats to U.S. national security.
Speaking on CBS News’ “Face The Nation” McCaul made the remarks after he was asked for his assessment of US border policy and national security threats that have seen a sharp increase in arrests recently.
“In addition to the aggravated felons and the fentanyl — and I can go on and on about that — what I worry most about is, look, you had the fall of Afghanistan. Thousands of ISIS-K came out of those prisons at Bagram, end up in a region called the Khorasan region, which is Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan,” he explained.
“They make their way over. They come through Mexico. And they enter into the United States. ISIS,” the congressman said. “When I chaired Homeland, we worried about this, but never actually saw it. Now we have ISIS in the homeland. Fortunately, the FBI has detained the eight individuals. But the question is, how many more are here.”
- By Ezra Levant
