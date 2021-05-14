Israel has arrested over 750 rioters this week amid internal rioting by Arab mobs

AP Photo/Heidi Levine

Israeli law enforcement officials have arrested more than 750 people this week as the nation is suffering from violent racially motivated rioting from Arab mobs, sparking reactionary violence from Israeli Jews while the country continues to combat terrorist attacks from Palestinian terrorist groups.

“So far, more than 750 rioters have been arrested since the beginning of the violence, and more than 400 have had their remand extended,” the Jerusalem Post reported. “Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday evening that the declaration of the civil emergency in Lod will be extended another 48 hours, making it possible to allocate rescue forces under police command, allot further access to required equipment, and the restriction of movement on residents of the city.”

The Israeli city of Lod has faced severe rioting and arson from extremists, with multiple synagogues being set on fire. The Jerusalem Post reported numerous attacks against Jews during the riots.

“In Lod, a central city with Jewish and Arab populations that has become an epicenter of the ethnic violence gripping the country, a Jewish paramedic was lightly wounded after being shot,” the Times of Israel reported. “Arab rioters also torched a synagogue, the fifth in the city to be set alight in the recent violence.”

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin blasted the extremists in a statement, saying, “the sight of the pogrom in Lod and the disturbances across the country by an incited and bloodthirsty Arab mob… is unforgivable.”

“The silence of the Arab leadership about these disturbances is shameful, giving support to terrorism and rioting and encouraging the rupture of the society in which we live and in which we will continue to live once all this has passed,” Rivlin said. “The Israeli government must pursue the rioters with a firm hand to restore security and order while fighting terrorism from Gaza without compromise.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that Israel was “using all our strength to protect the country from enemies on the outside and rioters on the inside.”

“Regarding the riots we saw, unfortunately, in mixed cities: First of all, this is intolerable. It reminds us of scenes from our people’s past and we cannot accept that, definitely not in our country,” Netanyahu said. “We will restore law and order with an iron fist.”