Israel’s president arrives in Australia amid tight security

Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in Sydney this morning, triggering one of the city’s largest security operations in recent years.

Herzog was escorted from Sydney Airport by a heavily armed contingent of police and bodyguards as he began his three-day visit to New South Wales’ capital. Extreme security measures have been put in place, with 3,500 officers on the streets and snipers stationed on the roof of Herzog’s hotel.

NSW Police have been granted special powers for the visit, giving them authority to move people along and establish exclusion zones. Officers will also be able to stop and search anyone or any vehicle without a warrant. Failure to comply with lawful directions could result in fines of up to $5,500 or exclusion from key areas.

The PM should say:



“I proudly invited President Herzog to stand with a grieving Jewish community, this is about compassion, not politics.



Turning this moment of mourning into a platform for protest only causes needless pain to those already mourning, and is un-Australian.” pic.twitter.com/wRCbuZF9py — Osher Feldman (@OsherFeldman) February 8, 2026

Herzog is in the country to show solidarity with the Australian Jewish community following the deadly Bondi Beach terror attack in December 2025, and to strengthen diplomatic ties between Israel and Australia. He is expected to meet survivors, victims’ families, community leaders, and senior Australian officials during his multi-day tour.

Authorities are preparing for major anti-Israel protests, with the Palestine Action Group (PAG) planning a march of up to 5,000 people from Town Hall to state parliament. The proposed route falls within the exclusion zone, which stretches from the CBD and Pyrmont to the eastern suburbs. Police have suggested the rally be confined to Hyde Park.

TRUTH



The current Labor govt is the most hostile to Israel and the Jewish community in the history of Australia.



I am actually a bit concerned that the visit by Israel President Herzog could be manipulated politically by the government.



They may in effect claim "see, we're not… pic.twitter.com/XxArIVMvPX — Dr David Adler (@DrDavidAdler1) February 5, 2026

Despite the heightened security, police said they hope the measures won’t need to be enforced. “We've been liaising closely with the protest organisers,” a spokesperson said.

NSW Premier Chris Minns addressed the anticipated unrest on Saturday, urging protesters to remain “calm and respectful.” He also encouraged residents to avoid the CBD where possible and confirmed the “massive” police presence.

Welcome to Australia, President Isaac Herzog! 🇮🇱🇦🇺



Ambassador @MaimonAmir and his wife, Tal received President @Isaac_Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog as they arrived in Sydney this morning. pic.twitter.com/luDJ4ncqOm — Israel in Australia (@IsraelinOZ) February 8, 2026

“We can disagree without resorting to clashes or violence on Sydney streets,” Minns said, emphasising the importance of peaceful demonstration.

Anti-Israel activists are also pursuing a last-minute legal challenge to the exclusion zone, seeking to allow their march to proceed along the originally planned route. The case is expected to be heard in the coming hours as authorities and protest organisers continue negotiations.

Herzog’s visit comes amid ongoing international tensions, and security agencies have stressed that public safety will remain their top priority throughout the three-day state visit.