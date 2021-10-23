Italy's vaccination green pass and COVID rules for Vatican workers

On a recent episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke to Bree A. Dail (@BreeADail on Twitter), the correspondent for the Epoch Times in Rome, Italy.

Here's a bit of what Bree had to say about how coronavirus restrictions are rolling out for Italians:

“...if you say, had an outbreak in the Vatican and potential lawsuits there... you know, the Vatican is having to deal with a lot in regards to having to walk the way of the world as well as having to lead as religious leaders. “Pope Francis has been very direct on the vaccine, he believes that it is for the common good to receive the vaccine, he has not claimed, or he has not supported forced vaccinations in the Vatican itself for workers. “You can request exemptions, and so that is happening in the Vatican, but for the most part, people who work in the Vatican or work for the Vatican are vaccinated. “But the real question here in Italy... and this is a really big concern for a lot of countries who have universal health care, unlike in the United States where you still have a semblance of privacy for medical purposes, in Europe you don't, when you have universal health care. The government pays for your health care, and in turn has access to your records. So this is how the government has been overseeing the vaccine...”

