It's on! Canadians finally get a chance to choose a new government

Prime Minister Mark Carney officially dropped the writ on Sunday, calling a snap federal election set for April 28, the shortest possible campaign length. The decision means Canadians won't have to wait until October and will finally have a say in selecting a new government after Justin Trudeau's resignation in January.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid weighed in on the exciting news.

“The strategy by the Liberal Party of Canada, I don't think it's going to work, is let's have the shortest election possible so that the media, or those who care in the media, can't dredge up any kind of uncomfortable information about Mr. Carney,” said David Menzies, wondering what further details might be as-of-yet uncovered about the new Liberal leader's link to convicted child trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Let's strike while the iron is hot versus Big Bad Orange Man to the south,” he added, referring to how the Liberals have pounced on U.S. President Donald Trump's continued tariff talk and threats to make Canada the 51st state that have seen the Conservatives' large polling lead slip away.

This campaign against Trump is key for the Carney-led Liberals, Sheila said, given the economic weaknesses the U.S. leader is exploiting have largely been exacerbated during Trudeau's tenure.

“This is the party of medical segregation,” she added, recalling how Carney advised the Liberals to brand Freedom Convoy protesters as “seditionists,” noting the Liberals support for vaccine passports during the pandemic created a “biomedical elite and a biomedical underclass in this country.”