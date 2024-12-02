It's time — Canada must hold an election NOW!

I think it's time for Justin Trudeau to put the question to Canadians: Do we believe he’s still fit to lead as prime minister? Or is he a failed radical ideologue who has driven our country into the ground in ways many of us could never have imagined just 10 years ago?

We need an election now. Visit CallTheElection.ca and sign the petition today.

If an early snap election isn’t called, Canadians will be forced to continue living under Justin Trudeau’s hypocrisy, financial mismanagement, reckless drug policies, radical immigration experiments and extremist environmental agenda in cities plagued by crime.

The last thing the Liberals want is an election. Why? Because they’re going to lose — and lose badly.

Trudeau’s Liberals have already delayed the October 2025 election by one week, just to ensure that many outgoing Liberal MPs qualify for their pensions. And they’re getting away with this, thanks to the enabling of Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrat Party.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives, surging in the polls across all demographics, are set to hand Trudeau a historic electoral defeat. They’re calling for a “Carbon Tax Election.”

Justin Trudeau’s escalating, quasi-sales tax on simply existing — on living, producing and thriving in this country — is crushing Canadians. Fossil fuels are essential to heat, eat, move and sustain us, yet Trudeau punishes us for relying on them.

But maybe you’re not convinced. Maybe you even support the carbon tax. Perhaps you’re part of that statistical rounding error of green zealots who believe taxes change the weather. Fine. Let me give you other reasons why we need an election now.

Food Bank Usage:

Maybe you want a “Food Bank Election”, because skyrocketing usage of food banks has become the norm in Trudeau’s Canada.

Affordability:

Maybe you want an “Affordability Election”, because you’re being crushed by government-induced inflation caused by reckless spending.

Euthanasia Crisis:

Maybe you want a “Euthanasia Election”, because you’re appalled that Trudeau’s government has facilitated the euthanization of what amounts to a mid-sized Canadian city of vulnerable citizens who couldn’t access timely healthcare.

Housing Crisis:

Maybe you want a “Housing Election”, because in Trudeau’s Canada, a 600-square-foot condo now costs three-quarters of a million dollars.

Wildfire Mismanagement:

Maybe you want a “Wildfire Election”, because you’re tired of federal mismanagement allowing one-third of a UNESCO World Heritage site, Jasper National Park, to burn.

Capital Gains:

Maybe you want a “Capital Gains Election”, because you’re a family farmer or business owner who’s tired of the government taking what you’ve worked so hard to build.

Emissions Cap:

Maybe you want an “Emissions Cap Election”, because Trudeau’s so-called emissions cap is really a cap on oil and gas production—targeting Western Canadian jobs and driving up energy costs nationwide.

Immigration Policy:

Maybe you want an “Immigration Election”, because Trudeau’s unchecked, uncontrolled immigration policies have driven up housing costs, stretched healthcare, and suppressed wages.

Government Hypocrisy:

Maybe you want a “Hypocrisy Election”, because you’re tired of being told to cancel your Disney+ subscription and tighten your belt while Trudeau and his ministers jet-set across the globe for events that could have been handled via Zoom.

Corruption:

Maybe you want a “Corruption Election”, because you’re done watching Liberal insiders use government programs like the green slush fund and indigenous procurement contracts to line their pockets.

Public Safety:

Maybe you want a “Public Safety Election”, because you want police resources to focus on violent crime—not on harassing law-abiding gun owners.

"Pretendian" Scandals:

Maybe you want a “Pretendian Election”, because you’re fed up with Liberal elites inventing Indigenous heritage for personal or political gain.

Drug Policies:

Maybe you want a “Drug Policy Election”, because Trudeau’s policies legalizing hard drugs have done nothing to help people reclaim their dignity and rebuild their lives.

Trade Relations:

Maybe you want a “Tariff Election”, because Trudeau’s radical policies risk triggering U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods.

"Vibe" Finance Minister:

Maybe you want a “Vibe Election”, because you’re tired of having an out-of-touch finance minister who says we’re not in a recession—we’re in a “vibe session.”

Free Speech:

Maybe you want a “Free Speech Election”, because you’re sick of Trudeau’s censorship and the government dictating how Canadians are allowed to think.

Religious Freedom:

Maybe you want a “Religious Freedom Election”, because you’re tired of Trudeau manipulating funding and threats to revoke charitable status to punish Christian and pro-life organizations.

Did you find a reason in my list? There are so many more!

If you agree with me, go to CallTheElection.ca and sign the petition. Let’s make this the biggest petition in Canadian history, because right now, every Canadian has a reason to demand Justin Trudeau call an election.