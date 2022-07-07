J.K. Rowling backs Macy Gray over criticism of transgender activism

AP Photo

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

Days after Grammy Award-winning musician Macy Gray came out against transgender reassignment surgery, which she criticized on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the musician was attacked online by transgender activists and their woke allies.

“I will say this, and everybody’s going to hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry,” she said.

Like clockwork, her remarks created a fuss and turned her into the subject of a cancel campaign accusing Gray of “transphobia.”

"What women go through is a completely unique experience and surgery or finding yourself doesn't change that."



Macy Gray explains why she thinks having gender reassignment doesn't truly change someone's sex.@MacyGraysLife | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MacyGray pic.twitter.com/YT0wQSnYCN — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 4, 2022

Rather than backing down and walking back her remarks, as so many other celebrities have in the face of an unrelenting tidal wave of anger online, Gray instead told them to “fk off” in a message on Twitter.

“all of you coming on my page, threatening me and calling me names – just becuz i said something you don’t agree with – be whatever you wana be, and fk off,” the singer wrote.

Gray received support from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who is enemy number one of the trans activist mob due to her stance on women’s rights.

Posting on Twitter, Rowling told her 13 million followers that “today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought [Macy Gray’s] entire back catalogue.”

Rowling used a screenshot of Macy Gray’s tweet responding to trans activist India Willoughby in which she said, “truth hurts.”

Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought @MacyGraysLife’s entire back catalogue 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iIrPc9WvAQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2022

Naturally, Rowling’s comments were not well received by her haters who described her as a transphobe supporting another transphobe.

Last week, Rowling was subject to a death threat by an Irish transgender activist who threatened to send the author a pipe bomb. The account that sent her the threat remains online.