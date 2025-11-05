POWER PLAY: Jacinda Ardern tipped to take on top globalist role

Divisive former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is poised for a major global role, according to recent media reports.

Ella Whelan, writing in The Telegraph, characterised Ardern as a “woke authoritarian” and an “elite people’s princess” while arguing she would be a “shoo-in” to replace António Guterres when the United Nations chooses its next secretary-general in 2026.

Whelan claimed Ardern’s controversial record in office was defined by policies that were “right-on, undemocratic and unpopular.”

Whelan’s column, titled ‘We still can’t get rid of Jacinda Ardern’, asserted that Ardern embodies a polished, globalist persona that appeals to influential international circles worried “Western publics are getting a little too populist and unpredictable.”

Her assessment appeared alongside separate speculation from outlets including Bloomberg, as well as online listings on Wikipedia, which have cited Ardern as a “speculative” contender.

Ardern herself has not offered any public response to the growing buzz, and attempts to reach her for comment were unsuccessful.

Jacinda Ardern is speculatively standing for Director General of the UN in 2026.



What are your thoughts on this? #breaking #ardern pic.twitter.com/HIo5YunQup — Anna McLoughlin (@annaemcloughlin) October 25, 2025

According to Reuters, the UN Security Council and General Assembly are expected to begin inviting nominations for the role by late 2025. The appointment requires the endorsement of all five permanent members of the Security Council — the United States, United Kingdom, China, France and Russia — a reality that often shapes the geopolitical viability of any candidate.

The discussion around Ardern’s potential candidacy comes amid contrasting portrayals of her legacy. A recent documentary titled ‘Prime Minister’ drew praise from international media, with The Hollywood Reporter calling it “so persuasive it might make you wish you could vote for her.”

Meanwhile, audiences back home in NZ haven’t been so positive, with many still fuming about her authoritarian-style pandemic management.

Meanwhile, the United States has already signalled that it wants the next Secretary-General to “return the UN to its founding purpose,” a stance analysts suggest could make Washington cautious about supporting a figure strongly associated with progressive politics.

Everyone ready for the real story on Jacinda Ardern? The Unauthorised Biography, Jacinda: The Untold Stories. There's a final pre-order opportunity for this book until midnight (it's being printed over the rest of this week). Details to follow pic.twitter.com/CcNqRTv2ET — Ian Wishart (@investigatemag) October 21, 2025

With the selection process still more than a year away, Ardern remains publicly silent, yet speculation around her future continues to intensify.