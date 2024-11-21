Jacinda Ardern to receive yet another globalist accolade

Controversial former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to receive a global leadership award from the United Nations Foundation, a move that has drawn attention given her contentious handling of the Covid pandemic.

The annual We The Peoples awards recognise individuals and organisations who demonstrate the values and purposes of the United Nations. Ardern will receive the Champion for Global Change award, which is presented to those who have made a "significant impact on global issues."

The citation claims Ardern's leadership was "trailblazing" and "empathetic", highlighting her work on women’s rights, climate change, and promoting unity and peace.

However, many critics question whether her actions during the Covid-19 pandemic align with these values. Ardern’s harsh lockdown measures and heavy-handed approach to public health policies, including border controls and restrictions on freedoms, were divisive within New Zealand. Her government’s response drew concerns over authoritarianism, with many questioning the balance between public health and individual rights.

In the past month, Ardern was also awarded a damehood by Prince William during a ceremony in the UK, a move that further fuels debate over her legacy. Previous recipients of the Champion for Global Change award include notable figures such as UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, yet some see the honour as a reflection of global elites more than genuine public service.

Other recipients of the 2024 awards include TIME, activist Amanda Gorman, singer Angélique Kidjo, and chef Louise Mabulo. The awards ceremony will take place in New York on Friday.

Since stepping down as Prime Minister, Ardern has taken on roles such as trustee for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize and has spent time in the United States working for Harvard University.

