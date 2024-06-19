Jack Posobiec on the rise of right-wing populism, a weaponized justice system and Trump

Turning Point Action’s People’s Convention in Detroit, Michigan saw many thought leaders in the conservative movement last weekend. After taking the stage alongside Alex Jones, senior editor of Human Events Jack Posobeic spoke with Rebel Sarah Stock.

Posobiec told Rebel News about how the weaponization of the U.S. justice system against dissidents to the establishment resembles tactics used by past communist regimes, a subject he discusses in his new book, Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions (and How to Crush Them).

“Sometimes they call themselves Jacobins, sometimes it’s the Bolsheviks, the Mensheviks, the Communist party, the Khmer Rouge. The names change, the tactics change, but the system is always exactly the same… who do they target? They target the religious, then the freedom fighters, then they target anyone who opposes the revolution,” he said.

He also spoke about a bright future in the fight against globalism, in the light of right-wing populism making a comeback in Europe in recent elections:

“This is a right-wing revolution, it’s also a youth revolution because you really see much of the youth vote saying they want to throw off this establishment Brussels-driven cultural technocratic Marxism and actually embrace true freedom, true culture, true identity, [and] let countries be and nations be the way that they were.”