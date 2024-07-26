Jagmeet Singh is STILL delaying an election — are Canadians fed up?

Yesterday, Rebel News attended a press conference outside of a Toronto Loblaws store in which NDP leader Jagmeet Singh demanded the government put a cap on grocery store prices.

He called out Justin Trudeau for “helping grocery CEOs instead of people,” claiming the prime minister gave the CEOs of Loblaws and Costco $26 million to buy new fridges.

Despite Singh’s constant complaints about the Liberal government, he has yet to push for a vote of “no confidence” to call for an election, meaning Canadians will not have the choice to vote Justin Trudeau out of power until October 2025.

Public opinion polling shows that the NDP would stand to gain seats if an election were held today, so speculations have led many to believe that the decision to prop up the Liberals may be for personal, not political gain.

On February 25, 2025 Singh will qualify for his member of Parliament pension, which will reward him with over two million dollars over his lifetime.

A few weeks ago, Rebel News confronted Singh about his continued propping up of the Liberal government, but the NDP leader refused to answer.

‘We don’t talk to Rebel News’



Watch NDP leader @theJagmeetSingh dodge accountability on backing the failing Liberal government amidst foreign interference & a cost of living crisis.



Does his pension matter more than the lives of Canadians?



Full report coming!… pic.twitter.com/pBRXCKF5M7 — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) June 27, 2024

Following yesterday’s press conference, Rebel once again asked Singh why he won’t vote “no confidence.”

“Why do you continue to support Justin Trudeau when you know Canadians want him out?”



NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh refuses to answer my questions in Toronto.



Why does he criticize the regime he is responsible for? Pension?https://t.co/eE8BDzIXRx pic.twitter.com/XN0zv7nOMw — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) July 25, 2024

Although Singh declined to answer, Rebel News asked downtown Toronto locals if they wanted their elected representatives to call for an election so they could vote for new leadership, or if they were content with another year of the Trudeau regime.