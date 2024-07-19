Jake Tapper: Biden is ‘unaware of his grim fate’
CNN's Jake Tapper likened Biden to Bruce Willis's character in the 1999 thriller "The Sixth Sense" -- a man unaware of his own demise.
Amid increasing calls from within the Democratic Party for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, a prominent US news anchor has drawn an unusual parallel between the president's situation and a well-known film character.
CNN's Jake Tapper likened Biden to Bruce Willis's character in the 1999 thriller "The Sixth Sense" -- a man unaware of his own demise. The comparison comes as reports suggest Biden might consider stepping aside in the near future.
“Meanwhile, events no less momentous are playing out in Delaware where President Biden is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID, we’re told. To hear top Democrats tell it, President Biden is like Bruce Willis’ character in the movie ‘The Sixth Sense.’ He is the only one who seems unaware of his grim fate,” Tapper stated.
“Former President Obama has told allies recently that Biden’s chances of winning have ‘greatly diminished,’ interesting choice of words,” Tapper continued, adding, “And that Biden needs to seriously consider the path forward, according to The Washington Post.”
“Unaware of his grim fate.” CNN anchor Jake Tapper gets morbid talking about President Biden, compares him to a movie character who doesn’t know he’s dead. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/3SsWql6mq7— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 18, 2024
Several prominent Democratic figures, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as reported by ABC News on Wednesday, have expressed concerns about President Biden's candidacy. Both openly and behind closed doors, these party members have suggested that Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race would be beneficial for the Democratic Party and the nation as a whole.
- By Ezra Levant
