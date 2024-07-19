Jake Tapper: Biden is ‘unaware of his grim fate’

“Former President Obama has told allies recently that Biden’s chances of winning have ‘greatly diminished,’ interesting choice of words,” Tapper continued, adding, “And that Biden needs to seriously consider the path forward, according to The Washington Post.”

“Unaware of his grim fate.” CNN anchor Jake Tapper gets morbid talking about President Biden, compares him to a movie character who doesn’t know he’s dead. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/3SsWql6mq7 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 18, 2024

Several prominent Democratic figures, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as reported by ABC News on Wednesday, have expressed concerns about President Biden's candidacy. Both openly and behind closed doors, these party members have suggested that Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race would be beneficial for the Democratic Party and the nation as a whole.