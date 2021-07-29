January 6: protest, riot, insurrection, domestic terrorism? Ben Weingarten joins Ezra Levant

The commission investigating the incident at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 has officially gotten under way, and included teary-eyed testimony from congressmen and police officers.

Was the incident a protest? A riot? An insurrection? Domestic terrorism?

Joining yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss the January 6 commission was senior contributor at The Federalist and columnist for Newsweek and the Epoch Times Benjamin Weingarten.

Pointing out the conflict between what happened, and what the incident is being labelled as by the Biden administration and media, Benjamin told Ezra:

The administration itself, via FBI Director Christopher Wray, hasn't just classified what transpired as a riot. Christopher Wray testified that it constituted an act of domestic terrorism. That puts it on a different plane even from a riot, and of course the broader narrative is that it was a murderous, armed insurrection and the republic in the balance. And that is belied by everything that we know — the murderous part, by the fact that you noted, the sole person to die in violence that day was Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a Capitol cop. The notion that it was armed, well there is evidence that people had all manner of instruments that could have been used to injure people, and it does appear, based upon footage, testimony and court documents, that there were protesters who engaged in deplorable acts; bludgeoning people with poles and posts; destroying property, as you noted; crushing people into doorways, etc. Behaviour that everyone condemns and has condemned from the moment all of this transpired. But no one, in charges at least, has been charged with having a firearm while in the Capitol.

