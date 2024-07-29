J.D. Vance fires back at Kamala Harris who questioned his loyalty to U.S.

“Now, I saw the other day Kamala Harris questioned my loyalty to this country. That’s the word she used, loyalty. And it’s an interesting word. Semper Fi. Loyalty,” Vance said, referencing the Marine Corps’ motto, Semper Fi, which typically translates to “always faithful” or “always loyal.”

He continued, “Because there is no greater sign of disloyalty to this country than what Kamala Harris has done at our southern border."