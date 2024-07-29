J.D. Vance fires back at Kamala Harris who questioned his loyalty to U.S.

'I’d like to ask the vice president, what has she done to question my loyalty to this country? I served in the United States Marine Corps. I went to Iraq for this country. I built a business for this country. And my running mate took a bullet for this country,' the Ohio senator said.

AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, Pool and AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson
At a Trump campaign rally in Minnesota, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, the Republican vice-presidential candidate and former U.S. Marine, blasted Vice President Kamala Harris. His remarks came in response to an advertisement by Harris that questioned his loyalty, suggesting Vance was devoted “only to Trump, not to our country.”

“Now, I saw the other day Kamala Harris questioned my loyalty to this country. That’s the word she used, loyalty. And it’s an interesting word. Semper Fi. Loyalty,” Vance said, referencing the Marine Corps’ motto, Semper Fi, which typically translates to “always faithful” or “always loyal.”

He continued, “Because there is no greater sign of disloyalty to this country than what Kamala Harris has done at our southern border." 

“And I’d like to ask the vice president, what has she done to question my loyalty to this country? I served in the United States Marine Corps. I went to Iraq for this country. I built a business for this country. And my running mate took a bullet for this country,” Vance stated. “So, my question to Kamala Harris is, what the hell have you done to question our loyalty to the United States of America?”

“The answer, my friends, is: nothing. So let’s send a message to the media. Let’s send a message to Kamala Harris. Let’s send a message to every hardworking patriot from Minnesota across the country. We are ready to have President Donald J. Trump back, and we’re going to work our tails off to make sure it happens,” he added.

In Harris' advertisement targeting Vance, she depicted him as a “rubber stamp” for Trump's “extreme agenda.”

“Trump looked for someone he knew would be a rubber stamp for his extreme agenda and make no mistake: J.D. Vance will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country,” Harris stated.

Since President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race on July 21 and endorsed Kamala Harris for the presidency, Vance has been frequently criticizing Harris. Reports indicate that Harris has gathered sufficient pledges from Democratic delegates for the party convention to become the official Democratic presidential nominee.

“Joe Biden has been the worst president in my lifetime and Kamala Harris has been right there with him every step of the way. Over the last four years she co-signed Biden’s open border and green scam policies that drove up the cost of housing and groceries,” Vance said.

