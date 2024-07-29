J.D. Vance fires back at Kamala Harris who questioned his loyalty to U.S.
'I’d like to ask the vice president, what has she done to question my loyalty to this country? I served in the United States Marine Corps. I went to Iraq for this country. I built a business for this country. And my running mate took a bullet for this country,' the Ohio senator said.
At a Trump campaign rally in Minnesota, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, the Republican vice-presidential candidate and former U.S. Marine, blasted Vice President Kamala Harris. His remarks came in response to an advertisement by Harris that questioned his loyalty, suggesting Vance was devoted “only to Trump, not to our country.”
“Now, I saw the other day Kamala Harris questioned my loyalty to this country. That’s the word she used, loyalty. And it’s an interesting word. Semper Fi. Loyalty,” Vance said, referencing the Marine Corps’ motto, Semper Fi, which typically translates to “always faithful” or “always loyal.”
He continued, “Because there is no greater sign of disloyalty to this country than what Kamala Harris has done at our southern border."
Could Kamala beat Trump? Rebel News' @SarahCStock asks residents of Niagara Falls, New York if they think @KamalaHarris is strong enough to defeat Trump in the presidential election this November. https://t.co/AVHCX1Fkmg pic.twitter.com/smRxlHN0Qn— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 29, 2024
“And I’d like to ask the vice president, what has she done to question my loyalty to this country? I served in the United States Marine Corps. I went to Iraq for this country. I built a business for this country. And my running mate took a bullet for this country,” Vance stated. “So, my question to Kamala Harris is, what the hell have you done to question our loyalty to the United States of America?”
Kamala Harris questioned my loyalty to America. I enlisted in the Marines for this country. I went to Iraq for this country. I built a business for this country. And my running mate took a bullet for this country. What the hell has Kamala done to question our loyalty to America? pic.twitter.com/WykF5pRY4Y— JD Vance (@JDVance) July 28, 2024
In Harris' advertisement targeting Vance, she depicted him as a “rubber stamp” for Trump's “extreme agenda.”
“Trump looked for someone he knew would be a rubber stamp for his extreme agenda and make no mistake: J.D. Vance will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country,” Harris stated.
Since President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race on July 21 and endorsed Kamala Harris for the presidency, Vance has been frequently criticizing Harris. Reports indicate that Harris has gathered sufficient pledges from Democratic delegates for the party convention to become the official Democratic presidential nominee.
With the election 100 days away, how would the world look if Trump returned to office?— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 28, 2024
A renewed immigration crackdown by Trump would likely have consequences for Canadian policy, argued @EzraLevant.
On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed some of the most… pic.twitter.com/LBIsCKGN41
“Joe Biden has been the worst president in my lifetime and Kamala Harris has been right there with him every step of the way. Over the last four years she co-signed Biden’s open border and green scam policies that drove up the cost of housing and groceries,” Vance said.
- By Ezra Levant
UNBURDEN YOURSELF FROM KAMALA HARRIS!
Let's unburden America from what has been: Kamala Harris!BUY NOW!
- By Ezra Levant
GET YOUR TRUMP SWAG HERE!
Show your solidarity with former President Trump and get your Trump swag at the Rebel News store!GET YOUR TRUMP SWAG HERE!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.