JD Vance slams Kamala Harris over border policies during southern border visit

“The unfortunate truth is because of the poison that Kamala Harris has let come into this country, there are a lot of those prayers that won’t be answered,” he continued. “There are a lot of kids out there who have been deprived of second chances with their moms and dads. There are a lot of moms and dads out there who will never see their kids walk down the aisle because of what Kamala Harris has unleashed at this border.”