JD Vance taunts Kamala Harris, touts ability to speak without teleprompter
The senator responded to an audience member's question, saying, 'Ma'am, I don't need a teleprompter. I've actually got thoughts in my head, unlike Kamala Harris.'
Senator JD Vance (R-OH) recently drew attention for his remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign event, where he highlighted his ability to speak without a teleprompter. Vance contrasted himself with Harris, suggesting he has original thoughts and doesn't need constant prompting, the Daily Wire reports.
The exchange occurred when an audience member reportedly asked about Vance's teleprompter. The senator responded, "Ma'am, I don't need a teleprompter. I've actually got thoughts in my head, unlike Kamala Harris."
Audience member: "Where's your teleprompter?"— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 28, 2024
Senator @JDVance: "Ma'am, I don't need a teleprompter. I've actually got thoughts in my head, unlike Kamala Harris." pic.twitter.com/4khTHd4NSy
Since Harris became the de facto Democratic nominee following President Biden's exit from the race, Vance has intensified his criticism of both Harris and her running mate, Governor Tim Walz (D-MN).
He has repeatedly pointed out that Harris, as the current vice president, could already be addressing issues she promises to tackle "on day one" of a potential Harris-Walz administration.
Vance has also taken aim at Harris's limited engagement with the press. In one instance, he approached reporters waiting for Harris, jokingly stating he was examining Air Force Two as it might soon be his aircraft. He offered to take questions, drawing a contrast with Harris's reluctance to do so.
After more than a month as the presumptive nominee, Harris has agreed to a pre-taped interview with CNN's Dana Bash, scheduled to air on Thursday. Governor Walz is expected to join her for this rare media appearance.
- By Ezra Levant
