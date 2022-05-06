Jean Charest refuses to address digital ID concerns at leadership debate

E-transfer (Canada):

Voir plus bas sur la page pour l'article en français.

The Rebel News team went to the Shaw Centre in Ottawa to attend the Conservative Party of Canada leadership debate, hosted by Canada Strong & Free.

Several candidates were invited to debate, and oddly enough, many people were surprised not to see Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown present. The debate was heated. What stood out was the fierce exchange between Jean Charest and Pierre Poilievre.

Alexa Lavoie and Tamara Ugolini had the chance to ask some questions to Roman Baber and Jean Charest, who were the only two candidates to let the media do so after the debate. The answers offered by Jean Charest were highly questionable. Here is what happened during the event.

To follow all of our CPC leadership race coverage, visit LeadershipReports.ca!

L’équipe de Rebel News s’est rendue au Centre Shaw à Ottawa pour assister au débat des candidats à la direction du Parti conservateur du Canada, organisé par Canada Strong & Free.

Plusieurs candidats ont été conviés à débattre, et curieusement, plusieurs personnes étaient surprises de ne pas voir la présence du maire de Brampton, Patrick Brown. Le débat fut enflammé. Ce qui a été très remarqué est le débat acharné entre Jean Charest et Pierre Poilievre.

Alexa Lavoie et Tamara Ugolini ont eu la chance de poser quelques questions à Roman Baber, qui ont été les deux seuls candidats à laisser l'opportunité aux médias de le faire après le débat. Les réponses offertes par Jean Charest furent hautement critiquables.

Pour tout suivre notre couverture de la course à la direction du Parti conservateur du Canada, visitez le LeadershipReports.ca!