Meet the lawyer threatening to sue George Mason University over forced vaccinations

  • By Rebel News
  • July 30, 2021

Remove Ads

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, attorney Jenin Younes (@Leftylockdowns1 on Twitter) joined Ezra to discuss her work with the New Civil Liberties Alliance.

In this clip, Jenin talks about the NCLA's threat to sue George Mason University over their forced vaccination policy, which they say violates a constitutional right to not receive a vaccine against one's will.

The NCLA's press release notes that:

GMU’s unlawful policy mandates that all unvaccinated faculty, including those who can demonstrate natural immunity by way of prior Covid-19 infection, must wear a mask on campus, physically distance, and undergo frequent testing. Employees are also ineligible for merit-based pay increases if they do not upload proof of their vaccination status into an online portal.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Free Speech Social Media COVID Vaccines
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.