Jerry Seinfeld once again turns anti-Israel interruptions into comedy gold

Legendary American comedian Jerry Seinfeld had his audience in stitches in Melbourne overnight, skillfully turning yet another interruption from anti-Israel protesters into comedic gold.

Seinfeld was entertaining thousands of fans at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Saturday evening when a group of anti-Israel protesters began chanting “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" towards the end of his show.

This marked the third time Seinfeld's Australian tour was interrupted by anti-Israel protesters. The Jewish-American comedian capitalised on the situation, making jokes about the protesters' ineffective communication strategy.

“I think you need to go back and tell whoever's running your organisation ‘We just gave more money to a Jew’,” Seinfeld quipped, eliciting laughter from the crowd. “That cannot be a good plan for you… You’ve got to come up with a better plan!"

Seinfeld further elaborated, comparing the protesters' actions to the absurdity of interrupting an AFL umpire during a game for a comedy routine.

“Listen, you and I are in the same business. Our business is to get people to see things the way we see it. The problem is you're in the wrong place,” Seinfeld explained. “Do you hear how well I'm doing? This is what you want. Look at the people here to hear me; look at what happened to you.” “Context is very important for your message. For example, if I went to an AFL game and told the goal umpire to move aside for my comedy act, I’d get kicked out on my ass, because that's not where I belong.”

Outside the venue, a dozen anti-Israel protesters held signs reading “F**k Jerry Seinfeld”.

"Just gave money to a Jew"



Jerry Seinfeld swats down anti-Jewish disrupters at tonight's Melbourne show. pic.twitter.com/Z3Zd7xXlzV — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) June 22, 2024

Seinfeld responded to previous interruptions during his Australian tour with similar mockery, highlighting the protestors’ weak efforts.

WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld DESTROYS antisemitic heckler during a performance in Sydney, Australia pic.twitter.com/GPETqV5kw6 — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) June 16, 2024

During a Sydney show, he sarcastically remarked on a heckler's interruption, “We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He’s solved the Middle East. He’s solved it!”