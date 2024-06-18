Jewish Australian MP’s office targeted by arson attack

Labor MP Josh Burns’ St Kilda office was targeted early Wednesday by anti-Israel activists in an act of vandalism that has drawn widespread condemnation.

The attack, which involved smashing windows, setting fires, and graffitiing anti-Israel messages, represents a notable rise in politically motivated violence as similar incidents continue to plague the country.

ANOTHER PIC OF DISGUSTING VANDALISM, OFFICE OF JOSH BURNS MP



Weak ineffective leadership emboldens the violent haters pic.twitter.com/4SIIR5bq6v — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) June 18, 2024

Burns has recently started a relationship with Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell, a known anti-Israel activist, according to reports.

Up to five individuals are believed to have been involved in the incident, which occurred around 3:20am.

The office of Labor MP Josh Burns vandalised overnight. Also telecommunication pits at the front of the building set on fire. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/pQBWd8ToXr — Madelaine Burke (@Madelaine_Burke) June 18, 2024

They allegedly set fire to two telecommunications pits outside the office, smashed windows, and defaced a photo of Burns with the words “Zionism is Fascism”. The attack disrupted several nearby businesses, cutting off internet and phone services.

Burns addressed the incident, stating: