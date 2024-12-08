Jewish community vows to rebuild after synagogue firebombing

Leaders of the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne have vowed to rebuild their place of worship following a devastating terror firebombing.

The synagogue's board have launched a crowdfunding campaign at RebuildAdass.com, which has already raised almost $400,000 from supporters.

"We'll come back bigger and better," board member Benjamin Klein told media. "The building will be a beautiful jewel in the crown once again."

The suspicious fire, which was started in the early hours of a Friday morning, caused extensive damage to two of the synagogue’s three buildings. While two people were inside preparing for morning prayers, both managed to escape, though one suffered minor injuries. The attack is now being investigated as an act of terrorism, with police reportedly finding a bullet near the site.

Board members have raised concerns that insurance may not fully cover the cost of rebuilding with necessary security upgrades and telling Rebel News that due to the designation of the firebombing as a terrorist attack, many religious items, including pricel bvess Torah scrolls, will likely not be fully covered by the insurance.

The rebuilding effort will also require significant modifications to the synagogue's structure. In response to heightened security concerns, leaders plan to reposition the synagogue further back from the street and establish a protective buffer zone.

These changes will likely drive up costs, as the new design will drastically alter the existing building's layout. The synagogue's board has vowed to push ahead with these plans, despite the significant financial challenges.

On Monday Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan, Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton and AFP Deputy Commissioner Krissy Barrett fronted media to finally declare the incident a terror attack on the fourth day of investigation.

The online crowdfunding campaign, RebuildAdass.com, continues to receive support from Jewish community members across Australia and beyond.