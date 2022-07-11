Jill Biden slammed for attending 'Latinx IncluXion' event

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

First Lady Jill Biden has become the subject of controversy on Monday after conservative Hispanics mocked her ahead of attending a “Latinx IncluXion Luncheon” in San Antonio.

The term “Latinx” has been pushed by liberal social justice advocates as a replacement for the gendered terms Latino and Latina.

The luncheon, which is part of the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference, is a social justice-oriented event that provides attendees “the opportunity to learn about and collaborate on issues ranging from housing to health, racial equity to education, diversity and inclusion to owning our narrative as a community,” per the event page.

The First Lady will be one of the event’s guests of honour and takes place at 1 p.m., followed by another panel called “A Powerful Case of Equity,” which includes two speakers from the Biden administration and Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Fox News reported.

“Equity in education is the foundation for equity in every other sector,” the panel description claims. “As the pandemic and the Uvalde massacre have underscored the need for culturally and linguistically competent health responses, the nation’s leaders join us to chart the path forward for Latino children and families.”

Both Biden and the event were lambasted by Hispanic Republicans on social media.

Carolina Amesty, a Republican running for the Florida House of Representatives pointed out on Twitter how “Everyone knows how that not a single Hispanic uses ‘Latinx.’”

“Maybe if we rebrand the Southern Border as SouXern BorderX, Joe Biden will finally visit?” Cassy Garcia, a Hispanic Republican running against Rep. Henry Cuellar in Texas joked.

Maybe if we rebrand the Southern Border as SouXern BorderX, Joe Biden will finally visit? https://t.co/xCYrp74gM0 — Cassy Garcia for Congress (@CasandraLGarcia) July 11, 2022

“The reason why woke corporations and Democrats keep imposing it on us is to control how we think about gender, and thus, how we vote. Unfortunately for them, we believe in God, Family, and Freedom — not MarXism,” she added.

Everyone knows that not a single Hispanic uses "Latinx." The reason why woke corporations and Democrats keep imposing it on us is to control how we think about gender, and thus, how we vote.



Unfortunately for them, we believe in God, Family, and Freedom — not MarXism. https://t.co/yjcjCCWith — Carolina Amesty (@carolina_amesty) July 11, 2022

Rep. Mayra Flores mocked the First Lady with a gif of a Jill Biden speech in which she mispronounced the Spanish words meaning “Yes we can, yes we can,” by saying “si se pwodway.”

What Joe Biden and family think about the Hispanic Community 🙄 https://t.co/pkfJCxHWiX pic.twitter.com/rlo6kCqkud — Mayra Flores For Congress (@MayraFlores2022) July 11, 2022

“UnidosUS, which has expressed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, sits on the Biden administration's National Parents and Families Engagement Council, which was recently created by the Department of Education as a means to find ‘constructive ways to help families engage at the local level,’ the department announced June 14,” Fox News reported.