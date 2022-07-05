Joe Biden expresses disappointment with America: 'this country is moving backward'

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

While Americans celebrated Independence Day on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed dismay at the challenges he currently faces, including the ongoing gun violence around the country, and the repeal of abortion rights.

In a speech from the White House, the president expressed his disappointment with the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision which protected abortion rights in the United States.

“Liberty is under assault, both here and abroad,” he said, in reference to the Supreme Court’s decision. “In recent days, there’s been reason to think this country is moving backward, that freedom is being reduced, that rights we assumed were protected are no longer.”

During his remarks, Biden did a throwback to his presidential campaign slogan, pointing out that the United States is still in an ongoing “battle for the soul of America.”

“I know it can be exhausting and unsettling, but tonight, I want you to know we’re going to get through all of this,” he said, reassuring his base that he was going to right the ship that he has piloted so far off course with the rising price of gasoline, the supply chain crisis, and his inability to force Russia to capitulate to Ukraine whom he has supported with more than $53 billion in aid.

The president then insisted that the United States continues to remain “a project that has come up short in many ways, but which continues even in this hour.”

Biden referenced the passage of his new gun control legislation, which he signed in June, but noted that there was still much work to do due to the ongoing problem of gun violence. Most notably, a Fourth of July parade in Illinois was the site of a mass shooting on Monday.

“You all heard what happened today. Each day we’re reminded there’s nothing guaranteed about our democracy, nothing guaranteed about our way of life. We have to fight for it, defend it, and earn it by voting,” he said.

In his remarks, Biden called on Americans to redirect their efforts toward his progressive agenda and “recommit ourselves to the great experiment.”

“For America is always becoming, always on the move, always a work in progress,” Biden said. “That’s a key word, a key idea, a key note in the life of our nation. Progress. Forward motion.”

“We have to fight for it, defend it, and earn it by voting,” he said, alluding to the upcoming 2022 November midterm elections.

In addition to placating and reassuring his base that everything is fine, Biden boasted about the strength of the economy – perhaps ignoring that the inflation rate is now at a 40-year high and that the price of gasoline is the highest it’s ever been in history.

“For all the challenges, America has the strongest economy in the world,” Biden said.

