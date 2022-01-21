Joe Biden talks Ukraine invasion at disastrous press conference | Joel Pollak joins Ezra Levant

On Wednesday, Joe Biden had an absolutely disastrous press conference. At this point it’s not even controversial to say that Joe Biden really isn’t in charge of the White House.

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak (follow @JoelPollak on Twitter) joined Ezra to share his thoughts on Biden's catastrophic conference.

Here's a bit of what of Joel had to say:

Well, there were two major statements by the president that caused shockwaves, not just in the United States, but around the world. One was about the legitimacy of the 2022 elections. And he suggested that if he didn't see the Senate passed his voting legislation that the elections would be illegitimate... that created some consternation — especially because there's this idea that Democrats have put out, there that merely questioning the sanctity of our elections as they did in 2000, 2004, 2016, that amounts to a kind of treason, insurrection, should result in you being banned from social media — so she had to do some cleaning up there. The other major development was Biden accepting the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, essentially saying that Putin had no choice now but to invade Ukraine. I think by that he meant that Putin had moved so many troops and so much material to the border with Ukraine that he would lose face if somehow he didn't invade another country. So essentially, Joe Biden threw Ukraine under the bus. And this after Democrats made such a huge deal out of Trump supposedly being too friendly to Russia, which was of course not the case. And after they claimed that Trump had endangered Ukraine when they went after him in the first impeachment trial. Now, Biden has essentially conceded the territorial integrity of a supposed American ally and we're all supposed to look the other way. He did this as Secretary of State, Tony Blinken was in Kiev talking to Ukrainian leaders and they were absolutely astounded. They said it was basically a complete surprise to them, that it was deeply disappointing and it was a green light for Putin to invade.

