Joe Rogan clarifies stance on RFK Jr., denies presidential endorsement

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan has refuted claims that he endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president, following widespread media reports and social media buzz. The controversy arose after Rogan expressed admiration for Kennedy's approach to political discourse on his show, "The Joe Rogan Experience."

During Thursday's episode, Rogan praised Kennedy as the only politician who doesn't "gaslight," "manipulate," or "promote narratives." He described Kennedy as "much more reasonable and intelligent" compared to other political figures, stating, "He's the only one that makes sense to me."

These comments led several news outlets, including The Hill and Variety, to report that Rogan had officially endorsed Kennedy over former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. However, Rogan took to social media platform X on Friday to set the record straight.

"For the record, this isn't an endorsement," Rogan clarified. "This is me saying that I like RFK jr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence. I think we could use more of that in this world."

The podcast host also praised Trump's recent actions, describing the former president's defiant gesture after being shot as "one of the most American f***ing things of all time."

Rogan went on to advise his followers against relying on him for political information, instead directing them to comedian Dave Smith for more informed political commentary. This statement aligns with Rogan's past assertions that he is not a political expert and his show is primarily for entertainment.

While Rogan has been critical of the Biden administration and certain leftist policies, he has also distanced himself from Trump. In 2022, he revealed that he had declined multiple invitations for Trump to appear on his podcast, stating, "I don't want to help him, I'm not interested in helping him."