Global antisemitism shows how the West has failed to stand up for its own values

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 27, 2023.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Joel Pollak, senior editor-at-large of Breitbart.com, to discuss the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and whether there is still hope for the Israel-Palestine peace process.

Ezra and Joel discussed how the war has facilitated perhaps the greatest wave of global antisemitism since the Holocaust, with targeting of the diaspora Jewish community being used as leverage against Israel and its Western supporters.

"What you can say at best is that the academic institutions and some of the leading political institutions and certainly the media institutions are indifferent to the death of Jews in Israel," said Joel. "As the saying goes, Jewish lives don't matter. And of course, the opposite is true for other minorities or for whom the establishment bends over backwards to show how much they care and how much they empathize even with perceived suffering."