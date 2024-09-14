Joel Pollak: We now have an election season, not an election day

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on September 13, 2024.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with Joel Pollak, Senior Editor of Breitbart News, about the Trump-Harris debate and President Joe Biden's continual mental decline.

Joel told Ezra his prediction for the next 52 days before the election:

Well, voting starts already in a few days with some of the ballots already going out. So I don't think 53 days are as dramatic as they once were. We have an election season now, no longer an election day. Election day is really just a deadline and a kind of antiquated ritual, I suppose, for those of us who think that elections involve going somewhere to vote. Now, we have this vote-by-mail system which is universally associated around the world with fraud or the potential for fraud. But somehow we have allowed it to become part of our system and we have absentee voting for just about any reason you can think of or no reason at all. So it's not as dramatic as it once was.

He explained why he thinks that the election is 'basically over' already:

I do think most people have made up their minds and the campaigns will be fighting over whoever is left, which is going to be a small number of people, and it may come down to a few votes. So these fights are important, but basically the election is done.

Ezra asked Joel about a book he wrote about the 2020 election, which he called neither free nor fair. Joel explained what he meant by that: