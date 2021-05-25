John Cena apologizes for calling Taiwan a country after backlash from China

Actor and professional wrestler John Cena was blasted on social media on Monday evening for issuing communist China an apology after calling Taiwan a “country,” following a backlash in China, which considers Taiwan to be part of its territory.

"I made one mistake, I must say right now, very important, I love and respect Chinese people," he says in the apology video, in Chinese. "I am very sorry for my mistake. I am so sorry, I apologize."

Cena called Taiwan a “country” during a promotional video for his upcoming movie Fast & Furious 9. In his apology, Cena said:

Hi China, I’m John Cena. I’m in the middle of Fast and Furious 9 promotions. I’m doing a lot of interviews. I made a mistake in one of my interviews. Everyone was asking me if I could use Chinese – [movie] staff gave me a lot of information, so there was a lot of interviews and information.

I made one mistake. I have to say something very, very, very important now. I love and respect China and Chinese people. I’m very, very sorry about my mistake. I apologize, I apologize, I’m very sorry. You must understand that I really love, really respect China and the Chinese people. My apologies. See you.

Social media users and political personalities were quick to respond to Cena’s apology.

Jack Posobiec wrote: “This is called a kowtow It is not something a champion would do”

