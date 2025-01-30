Jordan Peterson's warning about Canada's national unity over Trump's tariff threat

Jordan Peterson shared his thoughts on what Canada must do to maintain national unity in the face of an American tariff threat in a recent editorial for the National Post.

“Perhaps we’re not the partners and collaborators we think we are, for starters,” Peterson wrote about Canada's relationship with the United States before shifting to the brewing divide over President Donald Trump's threat to impose a tariff on all Canadian goods and the fracture this is causing between Alberta and other provinces.

Peterson's warning caught the ire of Globe and Mail columnist and CBC panellist Andrew Coyne, who accused Peterson of victim-blaming Canada in a looming trade war — which largely stems from Trump's demand Canada increase its border security.

“If Peterson were not a clear and present danger, if he were not a mouthpiece for every insane conspiracy theory and boiling resentment in the Trumposphere at a particularly perilous moment, I would be genuinely concerned for his health, and annoyed that the Post was exploiting his infirmity, like a circus freak show,” Coyne said on social media.

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their thoughts on Peterson's perspective and Coyne's counter.

“Some of us are awake to this, some of us understand what's happened to the country,” Lise said of Canada's decline under Justin Trudeau. “America is way, way, way down the line of dangerous countries when we think about who's the most dangerous foreign influences on Canadian culture and society.”

“They would not influence us adversely,” replied Sheila.

“When I think about American influence on Canadian culture, I think 'man, I'd really love to wear a pistol on my hip at the grocery store like they do in Montana. I think about that stuff, I think about their constitution, which is one of the single greatest documents ever written because it is a restraining order against the government. Not only that, they thought about man's nature for tyranny when they wrote it.”

