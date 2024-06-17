Journalist James O'Keefe teases upcoming exposé on Disney

Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File

Independent journalist James O'Keefe announced on Sunday that he plans to release a report containing undercover video exposing Disney. The announcement was made during a Turning Point USA event, where O'Keefe cautioned attendees about the possibility of finding themselves the subject of his undercover investigations.

"The next time someone is stealing, scamming, defrauding, or simply lying, they might be sitting across from someone that works for me," O'Keefe warned. "And stay tuned, because next week, we're going after Disney."

The Disney Tapes.



6.20.24



Stay tuned 👀 pic.twitter.com/nI965MYu4i — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 16, 2024

The crowd responded with cheers and chants of "USA! USA!" to which O'Keefe replied, "That's right, USA."

O'Keefe teased the upcoming report, dubbed "The Disney Tapes," on social media, captioning a video clip with "6.20.24. Stay tuned."

This announcement comes on the heels of recent controversies surrounding Disney, particularly after Christopher Rufo made public internal videos exposing the company's alleged "not at all secret gay agenda" and intentional efforts to incorporate LGBTQ themes and characters into young children's content.

In one of the videos, Disney executive producer Latoya Raveneau, who worked on "The Proud Family" animated children's series, said, "Our leadership over there has been so welcoming to like, my like, not-at-all secret gay agenda."

She added, "I felt like … maybe it was that way in the past, but I guess, like, something must have happened. They're turning it around, and then all that momentum that I felt, that sense of 'I don't have to be afraid, let's have these two characters kiss in the background … wherever I could, I was basically adding queerness to the show, if you see anything queer in the show, 'The Proud Family,' nobody would stop me and nobody was trying to stop me."

The content of "The Disney Tapes" remains unknown, but the release is expected to shed further light on the inner workings of the entertainment giant.