Joy Reid condemned “white so-called Christian conservatives”, mocked Joe Rogan fans on MSNBC show

MSNBC’s race-baiter-in-chief Joy Reid once again raised the specter of white supremacy after she condemned “white so-called Christian conservatives,” as “selfish,” while claiming they believe America was made for them, and them alone – while calling out Joe Rogan for his growing influence.

In a tirade on her Monday show on the liberal cable news network, Reid insinuated that conservatives and Republicans in general are racist xenophobes.

“They’re white so-called Christian conservatives who feel like this country was built by them for them, and so everyone but them needs to suck it up and let them have their way or else,” said Reid.

“Their party, the Republicans, have gone from pretending to be the party of personal responsibility to unmasking themselves as the party of selfish people that cannot play well with others,” she continued.

Reid used the segment to condemn the alternative social media platform GETTR, which has been gaining traction since popular podcast host Joe Rogan made his way to the network.

Joe Rogan and many other disaffected liberals, centrists, and political moderates have embraced Jason Miller's GETTR platform as a viable alternative to Twitter and Facebook due to concerns over free speech policing.

As reported by Rebel News on Monday, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was suspended on both Twitter and Facebook over remarks she made about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“And they even have their own cable networks plus something called GETTR, which kind of sounds like porn,” said Reid. “Moving on.”

Reid then took aim at U.S. citizens who refuse to wear a mask, insisting that their refusal to put on the face-covering is a form of white entitlement.

“So the special citizen says, ‘I don’t want to wear a mask, and if you try to attack me, I’ll attack the low-waged clerks at the store or at the Burger King,’” she said, mocking conservatives with fake quotes like “‘I don’t want to get the vaccine either,’” “‘If people get sick from me, oh well, not my problem,’” and “‘Joe Rogan said it’s fine.’”

“‘My kids aren’t going to mask up to protect those other kids. For those other kids, their parents are probably commies anyway,’” she quipped. “Which usually means people who want rights for other people and who give a damn what happens to them,” Neon Nettle reported.

“So this midterm election year, we’re going to find out which brand of citizenship is stronger, and the answer will tell us whether our democracy is strong enough to survive,” concluded the MSNBC host.

Reid previously took aim at Rogan on a Twitter tirade following Dr. Robert Malone’s appearance on Rogan’s popular podcast.