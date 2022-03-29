Judge hears B.C. public servants fighting vaccine mandates in court

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports Legal Fund Help crowdfund lawyers to fight the Trudeau government's federal vaccine mandate. $1,790,760.13 Raised

This past Friday, four British Columbia public servants who filed a petition for an interlocutory injunction to stop the termination of staff found not to be in compliance with their employers COVID-19 vaccine mandate had their matter heard in B.C.'s Supreme Court.

The legal matter, brought on by four petitioners, is on behalf of over 500 other public servants who are hoping to seek a temporary stay of terminations until an upcoming judicial review of the province's Public Service COVID-19 Vaccination Regulation order and human resources policy 25 is heard in a two-day trial set for this May.

“At it’s core this case is about the government creating a regulation that says this part of the Charter applies, and this part of the Charter doesn’t apply” said Umar Sheikh, the lead counsel for the petitioners.

Sheikh, who was the lead negotiator in the B.C. nurses union winning a battle to not be forced to wear a mask if they did not receive the flu vaccine, is no stranger to challenges involving public health and Charter rights of employees.

Justice Carol J. Ross heard the arguments from Sheikh and Bruce Hallsor, the managing partner of Crease Harman LLP, before deferring her decision until Friday, April 1.

Watch my sit down interview with Sheikh and Phillip Davidson, a B.C. public servant for 14 years in various ministries and policy rolls, and who is the lead petitioner on the case, about what took place in court and what comes next for B.C. public servants fight for medical freedoms.

A website has been put together here to inform the public about the group behind the petition and how they have been affected by the mandates.

