WATCH: Justice Centre president breaks down your Charter rights

Recently, I had the great privilege of sitting down with John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, to discuss the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Individuals, families and small businesses are currently seeing the freedoms they’ve come to love and expect as Canadians evaporate before their eyes due to government restrictions. Many feel that something is not quite right, and our Charter rights are often cited in opposition to lockdowns. Now more than ever, it is vital that Canadians understand their rights so that they can articulate their opposition to the current lockdown measures clearly and accurately.

In our interview, John breaks down in practical and legal terms exactly which rights and freedoms are protected by the Canadian Charter. He also discusses which of those rights are currently being infringed upon by the new and problematic government regulations that have emerged due to COVID-19. We also discuss some of the instances in Canadian history when Charter rights have been suspended, and explore whether or not current regulations are at all justifiable. Perhaps most poignantly, John offers his thoughts as to the origins of disproportionate governmental responses that cripple economies and livelihoods.

I wish to extend my sincerest thanks to John Carpay and to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms for serving as one of the strongest voices in the fight for our freedoms. If you want to learn more about their important work, go to JCCF.ca.

If you or anyone you know has received a ticket or fine for exercising your Charter-protected rights and freedoms, you are not alone. Go to FightTheFines.com and tell us your story. We are crowdfunding lawyers to help people fight their fines and stand up for their freedoms.