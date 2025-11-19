Justice Centre report warns of government's 'behavioural engineering' tactics

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) John Carpay discussed a new report that warns of behavioural science being used by the federal government to influence Canadians' beliefs and behaviours.

The report, released by the JCCF earlier this week, shows how Ottawa's 'Impact and Innovation Unit' is implementing tactics like "nudge theory" to shape Canadians' behaviours and beliefs without consent or transparency.

"These are behavioural scientists that are not merely just providing information about government programs, but they are pushing Canadians to behave in certain ways, like feeling enthusiastic about rolling up your sleeve to get injected with a substance for which no long-term safety data was in existence," Carpay explained.

The Justice Centre has released a new report titled Manufacturing consent: Government behavioural engineering of Canadians, authored by veteran journalist and researcher Nigel Hannaford. The report warns that the federal government has embedded behavioural science tactics in its… pic.twitter.com/hVIhdKZe2W — Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (@JCCFCanada) November 17, 2025

The report noted that the 'Impact and Innovation Unit' went into overdrive with its attempts to shape behaviour during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Through the Impact and Innovation Unit (IIU) in the Privy Council Office (PCO), federal officials have implemented strategies drawn from so-called nudge theory to influence citizen behaviour under the guise of 'evidence-based policy,'" the report states.

"These methods expanded dramatically during the era of Covid lockdowns and vaccine passports, shifting from communication improvement to deliberate psychological conditioning aimed at securing compliance. The Justice Centre urges thorough scrutiny of such behavioural programs to preserve transparent, representative governance in Canada," the report continues.

The JCCF report concluded with three main calls to action, including introducing parliamentary oversight for all behavioural science uses, public disclosure of all behavioural science research conducted using taxpayer funds, and independent ethical reviews of any behavioural "interventions" impacting individual autonomy or beliefs.