Justice Committee interrupted as Amber Alert highlights bail loopholes that lead to tragedy

An Amber Alert blared through a Justice Committee meeting on Tuesday, interrupting discussions on Canada’s bail system. The alert was more than just a jarring interruption; it’s a tragic symbol of systemic failure at the hands of the Liberal government.

One-year-old Skyla-Rose Deschepper was abducted by her father after he murdered her mother, Savannah Kulla, a 29-year-old who now leaves behind four children.

Most horrifying, he was out on bail.

Anthony Deschepper was known to police and had previously been charged in a 2023 shooting. The only reason that he was out on the streets was due to loosened bail provisions — the very reforms the committee was ironically reviewing.

As the committee convened, Justice Committee Chair Marc Miller appeared strikingly nonchalant, proceeding with procedural matters even as the Amber Alert blared — seemingly indifferent to the very real human cost of the policy decisions unfolding around him.

This is the moment an Amber Alert interrupted a Justice Committee meeting studying the broken Liberal bail system. The alert was triggered by a man abducting his daughter after murdering her mother. While on bail.



This is tragic. This isn't partisan. We need real solutions now. pic.twitter.com/I5p1U7MA2F — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) October 23, 2025

Kulla, meanwhile, was found dead at the scene; her death, part of a tragic pattern where repeat offenders are released under liberal bail policies that put communities at risk.

Skyla-Rose was eventually recovered safely at a relative’s home, but the question remains — could this child’s mother have survived if the system had worked as it should? Could decisive action on crime and urgent bail reform have prevented this tragedy?

Where is justice for Vienna?



The tragic case of 2-year-old Vienna Rose Irwin, found dead in a septic tank at a licensed Ontario daycare, remains unresolved over a year later. No arrests, no autopsy report, and unanswered questions continue to haunt her family.



Why was Vienna… pic.twitter.com/wTiHRw9YVP — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) September 20, 2024

This is the stark reality of a system that repeatedly allows dangerous individuals back onto the streets. Canadians expect (and, arguably, elect) their leaders to act, to ensure that families are protected, not to debate in safety while preventable deaths occur.

Cobourg ON encampment takes hold, despite multiple shelter services available & historic 48% increase in provincial funding to prevent homelessness —

~$2 million to Northumberland County alone



Coincidentally violent crime is up ~42% in the areahttps://t.co/10R46kQiZP pic.twitter.com/0gMnKpeltW — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) October 26, 2023

The Justice Committee, tasked with safeguarding public safety through legislation, faces a reckoning: how many more mothers, fathers, and children must pay the price before meaningful change is enacted?