Justice Committee interrupted as Amber Alert highlights bail loopholes that lead to tragedy

The systemic failures that keep children and communities at risk were on full display when an Amber Alert ricocheted through a Federal Justice Committee meeting earlier this week.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   October 24, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Peel Regional Police/ Marc Miller/X

An Amber Alert blared through a Justice Committee meeting on Tuesday, interrupting discussions on Canada’s bail system. The alert was more than just a jarring interruption; it’s a tragic symbol of systemic failure at the hands of the Liberal government.

One-year-old Skyla-Rose Deschepper was abducted by her father after he murdered her mother, Savannah Kulla, a 29-year-old who now leaves behind four children.

Most horrifying, he was out on bail.

Anthony Deschepper was known to police and had previously been charged in a 2023 shooting. The only reason that he was out on the streets was due to loosened bail provisions — the very reforms the committee was ironically reviewing.

As the committee convened, Justice Committee Chair Marc Miller appeared strikingly nonchalant, proceeding with procedural matters even as the Amber Alert blared — seemingly indifferent to the very real human cost of the policy decisions unfolding around him.

Kulla, meanwhile, was found dead at the scene; her death, part of a tragic pattern where repeat offenders are released under liberal bail policies that put communities at risk.

Skyla-Rose was eventually recovered safely at a relative’s home, but the question remains — could this child’s mother have survived if the system had worked as it should? Could decisive action on crime and urgent bail reform have prevented this tragedy?

This is the stark reality of a system that repeatedly allows dangerous individuals back onto the streets. Canadians expect (and, arguably, elect) their leaders to act, to ensure that families are protected, not to debate in safety while preventable deaths occur.

The Justice Committee, tasked with safeguarding public safety through legislation, faces a reckoning: how many more mothers, fathers, and children must pay the price before meaningful change is enacted?

PETITION: Fix Our Cities!

20,470 signatures
Goal: 30,000 signatures
meta-img

Canada's urban centres are spiraling into decay and chaos, with rampant crime, open drug use, and rising poverty turning once-desirable cities into places of fear. From violent knife attacks on Toronto’s public transit to open-air drug markets in Vancouver, these cities are becoming unrecognizable and unsafe, especially for families. Homeless encampments now dominate public parks and playgrounds, where drug paraphernalia litters spaces meant for children. And it’s not just Toronto and Vancouver — cities across the country are suffering as law and order give way to failed progressive policies. Sign our petition and follow our reporters as we investigate the true causes behind this urban decay and reveal what the mainstream media won’t.

Will you sign?

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.