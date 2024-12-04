Justice Minister splits Online Harms Bill to break parliamentary deadlock

Arif Virani has announced he will divide his censorship legislation, Online Harms Bill C-63, into two parts to expedite its passage through Parliament. This decision comes after months of delays caused by prolonged filibustering and criticism from civil liberties groups over the bill's potential to threaten free speech.

The first part of the bill will focus on protecting children from online abuse. It includes provisions to combat child exploitation and establish a digital safety commission with powers to enforce swift removal of harmful content like child abuse material and revenge porn. The second part, addressing new hate-crime offences and changes to the Canadian Human Rights Act, will take a slower path through Parliament due to its more controversial nature.

Trudeau says that his online harms bill isn't an attempt to censor Canadians and opposition claims from the right are "misinformation." https://t.co/vD78U502Po pic.twitter.com/GqG5eBk0G2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 21, 2024

Earlier this year, over 20 civil society groups and legal experts urged the government to separate these sections to prioritize urgent child protection measures. Bloc Québécois justice critic Rhéal Fortin also supported the split, but the bill continues to face Conservative opposition, with the Liberals relying on NDP support to push it forward.

The second part of the bill introduces a sweeping new hate-crime offence with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment when tied to another crime. It also allows so-called victims of online hate speech to seek compensation of up to $20,000 under the Canadian Human Rights Commission which will chill free expression under threats of fines and incarceration.