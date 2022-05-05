Justice Samuel Alito cancels public appearance after Roe v. Wade leak

Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

By Rebel News

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who drafted the majority decision to reverse the landmark Roe v. Wade case, has pulled out of a public appearance on Thursday.

Alito, who was set to participate in a judicial conference in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, is presumed to have pulled out due to threats to his personal safety. Alito and other Justices have faced numerous death threats over the leak.

Supreme Court Spokeswoman Patricia McCabe did not disclose the reason for Alito’s cancellation when prompted by Reuters. However, an investigation into the source of the leak is currently ongoing, and leftist activists have called for protests at the homes of the Justices.

As detailed by the Daily Wire, several prominent liberal pundits have cheered on the leak and called for violence against the Supreme Court, including Vox journalist Ian Millhiser, who wrote, “Seriously, shout out to whoever the hero was within the Supreme Court who said ‘f*ck it! Let’s burn this place down.’”

Seriously, shout out to whoever the hero was within the Supreme Court who said “fuck it! Let’s burn this place down.” — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 3, 2022

“So, funny story, I was just talking with my editor this afternoon about how May is likely to be a slow month on the Supreme Court beat, and a good opportunity for me to relax and focus on longer term projects,” wrote Millhiser. “So, if any justices or SCOTUS clerks would like to leak any more opinions to the press, DM me.”

The Daily Wire reported:

Twitter was flooded with vitriol against Alito and the other four justices who reportedly concurred with his opinion, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Chief Justice John Roberts, nominally a member of the court’s conservative wing, reportedly did not sign the opinion. … Roberts and Thomas were scheduled to speak on Thursday and Friday at the 11th Circuit’s judicial conference in Atlanta, Reuters reported. It was unclear if those appearances had been canceled.

As reported by Rebel News, Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered an investigation into the leak. After confirming the validity of the draft, Roberts condemned the leak as being “intended to undermine the integrity of our operations.”

“It will not succeed,” wrote Roberts. “The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.”

“We at the Court are blessed to have a workforce — permanent employees and law clerks alike — intensely loyal to the institution and dedicated to the rule of law. Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting the confidentiality of the judicial process and upholding the trust of the Court. This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here.”

“I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.”