Trudeau claims he stands for freedom — while avoiding taking strong actions on tyranny in Iran

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies spoke to Iranian-Canadian author and freedom activist Nicky Billou (@NickyBillou) about the ongoing protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini was arrested by the Iranian morality police for not adhering to government standards of mandatory hijab-wearing. According to eyewitnesses, Amini was beaten severely by police and her death was a result of their brutality.

“I think the Liberal Party should be pressured to expel members of their caucus that have supported the Iranian regime and the IRGC,” said Nicky. He and David name checked MP Majid Jowhari, the representative for Richmond Hill, who has been found to support the Iranian regime in the past.

“[Jowhari’s] got to be held to account for his positions,” said Nicky. “Justin Trudeau would be giving a strong message to all Canadians, but especially Iranian-Canadians, and any Canadian that has come here escaping tyranny, come here for a better life, to live in freedom for themselves and their family. It should be clear that unless Justin Trudeau kicks out members of his caucus that are supporters of those tyrannies, he has lost all moral authority, all moral authority to claim that he represents freedom and the Canadian tradition.”

This is only an excerpt of yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.